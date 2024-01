Bia Haddad Maia vence e chega pela primeira vez a 3ª rodada do Australian Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia after reaching Australian Open R3 for the first time ever



Petkovic: “Back at home.. Are you like Harry Styles a bit?”



Bia: “Not even close.” 😂



Petkovic: “There are fans following you everywhere.”



Bia: “Brazilians are amazing. They are always everywhere… pic.twitter.com/OApVWB5sa8